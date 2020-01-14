Democrat files for statehouse run in Columbus district

The state House district covering Columbus and most of Bartholomew County will be a contested race this fall.

Democrat Dale Nowlin has announced that he has filed for election to State House District 59. Nowlin is an educator and the chairman of the math department at Columbus North High School.

Republican incumbent Rep. Ryan Lauer has also filed to run for re-election in the district.

Bartholomew County is split into three state House districts, with Republican incumbent Rep. Jim Lucas filing last week to run for re-election to the District 69 seat representing the far southern portion of the county.

District 57 covers the eastern portion of Bartholomew County and has been represented by Republican Sean Eberhart. No one has filed yet for that seat, according to the Indiana Secretary of State’s election division.