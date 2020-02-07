Deadline at noon today to run for election in May primary

Correction: There are four Republican candidates running for judge of Bartholomew Superior Court 2. We omitted Magistrate Joe Meek from the earlier total.

Today at noon is the deadline to file paperwork to run in the upcoming primary election in May.

Bartholomew County Clerk Jay Phelps explains:

Republicans and Democrats across Bartholomew County will be deciding on their fall general election candidates in countywide races including those for County Commissioner in Districts 1 & 3, County Council at-large, Judge of Bartholomew Superior Court 2, Surveyor and Coroner. There will also be races for the statehouse and the Hope and Hartsville Town Councils.

Republicans have already filed a more than full slate of candidates for the countywide races including four candidates for judge, two for county commissioner in District 3 and seven for the three seats on County Council. No Democrats had filed for a countywide office as of Thursday afternoon.

But Phelps points out that there may still be nationwide choices in May for local voters to weigh in on.

To file, you must sign up in the county clerk’s voter registration office in the county courthouse before noon today.