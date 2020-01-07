Damaged car at liquor store leads to DUI arrest

A damaged car in front of a Jonesville Road liquor store Monday morning led Columbus police to the arrest of a suspected drunk driver.

Officers were called to the store in the 600 block of Jonesville Road at about 9:25 a.m. Monday morning and found a vehicle with crash damage that was missing a wheel. 48-year-old Jefferson B. Turnbow of Greenwood was asleep in the vehicle.

After waking Turnbow, sobriety tests revealed a blood alcohol level of .230, nearly three times the legal limit of .08.

Turnbow was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior offense.