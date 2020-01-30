Cummins Seymour plant recognized for environmental stewardship

Cummins Seymour Engine Plant it being welcomed into the State of Indiana’s Environmental Stewardship Program.

There are 55 other companies in the program. To be part of the program, companies commit to implementing or maintaining measurable environmental improvements. Those could include reducing water or energy use, decreasing solid or hazardous waste, or reducing air emissions.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management says that Cummins Seymour Engine Plant has maintained a standard of environmental compliance, developed and implemented an environmental management system and committed to a variety of environmental improvement projects.

They are in the first year project to reduce energy consumption through LED lighting initiatives, automation of the power-down processes and reclaiming some reverse-osmosis reject water.

IDEM made the announcement Thursday.