Cummins revenues fall for fourth quarter, all of 2019

Cummins revenues fell in the fourth quarter of 2019 by 9 percent over the same quarter in 2018 and were down for the entire year by about 1 percent.

The Columbus based engine manufacturer released the quarterly and annual report yesterday.

According to the company, fourth quarter revenues of $5.6 billion were down 9 percent from the same quarter in 2018. That was attributed to lower truck production in North America and weaker demand in global construction, mining, and power generation markets drove the majority of the revenue decrease.

Fourth quarter sales in North America declined by 8 percent while international revenues decreased by 10 percent.

Revenues for the full year were $23.6 billion, 1 percent lower than 2018. Revenues in North America increased 3 percent but international sales declined 6 percent.

The Company is reducing costs including cutting the number of employees worldwide by about 2,000.

