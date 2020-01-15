CRH chest pain center receives national accreditation

Columbus Regional Health is receiving accreditation for its chest pain center.

The hospital announced recently that the American College of Cardiology has recognized CRH with the Chest Pain Center Accreditation with PCI and Resuscitation. That came after an onsite evaluation of the staffs ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.

Hospitals that have earned the accreditation have proven their competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and have coronary angioplasty available around the clock every day of the year.