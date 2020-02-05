Concert to benefit Granny Connection work in Africa

A concert at North Christian Church in Columbus later this month will benefit local efforts to fight the HIV epidemic amongst children in Africa.

The show by folk singer Chris Wilson will include a tribute to John Denver and Wilson’s original songs. Tickets are $35 in advance at Viewpoint Books or $40 at the door. Proceeds will benefit the Granny Connection, says Ann Jones, founder of the local group.

The group supports a pediatric AIDS program in Zambia.

The program provides home treatment and nutrition for the children and has made a real difference, Jones said.

The concert is February 21st starting at 5:30 with a barbecue dinner and the performance at 7 p.m.

You can get more information online at grannyconnection.org.