Columbus police seeking info on driver who crashed into patrol car

A Columbus police car is a wreck after an incident this morning involving an unknown driver.

Police are looking for information on the man who stole a silver Volkswagen Jetta and then crashed it into a police car before fleeing the scene early this morning.

Officers were investigating a suspicious person report at about 6:45 a.m. on Brookside Court. A man had been knocking on doors in the neighborhood. When officers spotted the Volkswagen, they stopped the car and the driver got out to speak to police.

That’s when a passenger jumped into the driver’s seat and took off, crashing into the patrol car that was unoccupied at the time. The driver then fled the subdivision, leaving behind the crumpled police car.

The stolen car then sped recklessly up Jonesville Road, despite heavy front-end damage and having no working headlights. Because of the heavy morning traffic at the construction area around State Road 46 and State Road 11, police called off the chase.

Police are looking for any information on the stolen vehicle and its driver. If you have a tip, you can call the department at (812) 376-2600. Tips and information can be submitted anonymously.