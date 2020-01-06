Columbus man dead after Saturday morning shooting

A Columbus man was shot to death early Saturday morning by a homeowner in the 2000 block of Home Avenue.

38-year-old Derek Henderson of Columbus died after being shot in the head, chest and abdomen, according to Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting.

The incident began around 1 a.m. in the morning Saturday, when the homeowner was confronted inside his residence by an unknown man carrying a baseball bat. Police say the homeowner shot the intruder and when officer arrived to a report of shots being fired they found Henderson with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities. An autopsy was conducted Sunday, Nolting said. Toxicology results are pending. All autopsy information will be forwarded to the Bartholomew County Prosecutor.

The case was being investigated by the city/county death investigation team which includes city police, county deputies, Indiana State Police and the county prosecutor’s office. Nolting said any further information in the case will come through the county prosecutor’s office.