Columbus man arrested on marijuana charges
More than two pounds of marijuana were found during an arrest and search last week by the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team.
According to police reports, the team stopped a vehicle leaving a home they had under surveillance at Heritage Heights on Wednesday. Officers could smell marijuana inside the vehicle and the driver 28-year-old Christopher Keaton of Columbus, allegedly admitted to carrying a quarter pound of marijuana in the vehicle.
A search warrant was served at a home in the 2700 block of Tyler Drive, where police recovered more than two pounds of marijuana, mushrooms and marijuana edibles, pills, paraphernalia, a money counter and more than $5,000 in cash.
Keaton is facing preliminary charges including dealing marijuana and for possessing the drugs and handgun.
The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, is a combined unit of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office.