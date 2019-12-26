Columbus city officials to be sworn in Jan. 1st

A swearing-in ceremony for Columbus city officials is set for next week. The ceremony for local officials elected In November will be at 10 a.m. on January 1st at Columbus City Hall. You are invited to attend.

Being sworn in will be Incumbent City Council members Tom Dell, Elaine Hilber, Tim Shuffett and David Bush, along with newcomers Grace Kestler and Jerone Wood. Councilman Frank Miller was sworn in last week because he will be out of town on the 1st.

Mayor Jim LIenhoop and Clerk-Treasurer Luann Welmer are also being sworn in for the start of their new terms serving the city.