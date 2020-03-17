Columbus City Council goes virtual; city employees to be paid

Columbus City Council adjusted to the new pandemic reality with a mostly virtual meeting Tuesday night.

City Attorney Alan Whitted explained that the governor has authorized local governments to hold meetings with most members attending remotely, with only a single member physically present. Traditionally, Indiana has banned meetings with virtual attendees, not allowing those to count for votes or attendance.

However, Tuesday night, City Council President Tom Dell attended the physical meeting, while the rest of the council members attended from an audio feed: Jerone Wood, Elaine Wagner, Tim Shuffett and Frank Miller.

The council agenda was reduced down to only essential items, removing consideration of an economic development target area for an area across from Central Middle School and an annexation on East County Road 250N. Instead, they considered a change to the salary ordinance.

City Council voted to approve continuing pay for city employees who are ordered to remain at home or to work from home. Employees are required to remain within two hours of the city and available to return to the workplace as needed.