Columbus Christian graduate to serve as ISP Trooper locally

Six new troopers, including one with Columbus ties, reported to the Indiana State Police-Versailles District following their graduation from the 79th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy.

Indiana State Police say that 37 probationary troopers graduated from the academy on December 19th. Among the graduates were 23-year-old Trooper Austin Straub, a 2015 graduate of Columbus Christian High School. Straub graduated from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis in 2019 with a degree in Criminal Justice. Prior to being hired by ISP, Straub worked for Bartholomew County Community Corrections. Straub currently lives in Brown County.

ISP says these troopers have already completed over 1,000 hours of structured training in law enforcement techniques as well as hands-on and scenario-based training at the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy. The curriculum included criminal law, traffic law, emergency vehicle operations, psychology, firearms, crash investigation, self-defense, first aid and other general law enforcement training.

Upon completion of the ISP-Versailles District Field Training Program, all six probationary troopers will receive their police vehicles and begin solo patrol in the district.