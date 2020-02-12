City hopes $1k fine will lead to cleaned up property

The city of Columbus will be levying a $1,000 fine against a homeowner in an effort to clean up a property in the 700 block of Maple Street.

Fred Barnett, the city’s code enforcement officer, told the Board of Public Works and Safety Tuesday that he has personally been trying to resolve issues at this house since 2015.

Barnett said that there have been at least 48 police calls to the home over the past two years, ranging from reported fights to overdoses, making it a public nuisance. But there is also trash piled up on the property and back porch, making it a health issue. The property owner has been cited multiple times, but despite promises and appeals of previous fines, the property is still a mess, Barnett said.

The board approved the plan to fine the owners $1,000 in the hopes of getting resolution to the issues plaguing the neighborhood.