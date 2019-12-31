City and county offices closed today for holiday

Bartholomew County and city of Columbus offices are closed today and tomorrow for the New Year’s holiday. There will be no trash or recycling pickups in Columbus on New Year’s Day. Trash and recycling will be running a day late the rest of the week.

The Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District offices and the Columbus and Bartholomew County recycling center are closed today and tomorrow. The county landfill is open today but closed Wednesday.