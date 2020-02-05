Chamber hosts next session with local legislators Monday

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the next of its Third House sessions with local legislators on Monday.

Cindy Frey, president of the chamber, Frey said this is a good chance to hear your legislators’ opinions on the issues they are weighing at the statehouse, and to make your voice heard.

The first Third House of this legislative session was held in January. Frey said the hot topics at that event focused on marijuana, redistricting and education.

Specifically, questions were raised about funding for teachers’ salaries and pensions and how to show teachers that that they are valued.

Upcoming Third House sessions are being held at Donner Center at 7:30 a.m. on Mondays Feb. 10th and March 9th. Monday’s session will also feature questions for the legislators from students at ABC-Stewart Montessori School.