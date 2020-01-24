Census kicks off April 1st

We have entered a new decade, meaning the United States is conducting a census count to determine the number of people in the country.

Robin Hilber, chair for the 2020 Census Complete Count Committee in Columbus, says the actual census date is April 1st. Hilber says the hope is that every person residing in Bartholomew County will either fill out the questionnaire or respond online. This is only done once per decade and helps to determine government funding for education, health care, housing, roads and other needs.

Those who do not respond in April by mail, phone or on online will have a Census worker visit them in May or June to make sure they are counted.

Hilber says that census jobs are available for those interested. For more information, visit 2020census.gov/jobs.