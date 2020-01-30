Carr Hill Road to close for bridge replacement

Travel on the west side of Columbus will be getting even more snarled starting next week and lasting through the summer.

INDOT says that Carr Hill Road will be shutting down next week as contractors will begin tree clearing operations over I-65 in Bartholomew County . The road will close beginning Monday and reopen by Friday, weather permitting. Nighttime shoulder closures are also planned next week on I-65 near the bridge, located just south of the Columbus exit at State Road 46.

After the tree-clearing, Carr Hill Road will only be open for a few days though, as the bridge is due to be replaced with work starting on Monday, Feb. 10th. Carr Hill Road will be closed from then until mid-July. You will see more lane restrictions on the interstate while the bridge is demolished and replaced.

INDOT says the official detour will be Terrace Lake Road to Goeller Blvd. to State Road. 46.

The total project will cost almost $5 million dollars and will also include the bridge at County Road 200S. Milestone is the contractor for the project. The finish date for the total project is estimated for the end of November.