Car parked at Jackson County intersection leads to arrest of Seymour woman

An investigation into a parked car at an intersection in Jackson County led to the arrest of a Seymour woman early Monday morning.

“The Tribune” is reporting that at about 1 a.m., Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 6000 block of East County Road 300S in reference to a suspicious vehicle. According to the report, 43-year-old Yvonne Nicole Colwell exited the vehicle from the passenger side and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

During the investigation, deputies found Colwell had an active warrant out of Bartholomew County. In addition, they found several prescription medications in the vehicle that Colwell did not have prescriptions for. Deputies also located a handgun that Colwell didnt have a permit to be carrying.

Colwell faces preliminary charges of Prescription Fraud, Possession of a Handgun without a License and Public Intoxication.

