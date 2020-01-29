C4 program hosts open house tonight at Columbus North

The Columbus Area Career Connection will be introducing its programs and courses to potential students and their families at an open house tonight.

C4 provides career and technical education to students in Bartholomew, Brown, Jackson, and Decatur counties and Edinburgh.

C4 teaches classes in nursing, cosmetology, welding, precision machining, criminal justice, engineering, graphic arts, electronics and education.

Students who will be in high school next school year are invited to stop by.

The open house will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight at the C4 facilities at Columbus North High School.