C4 open house set for Jan. 29

C4 Columbus Area Career Connection will conduct an open house later this month. Organizers say the idea is to introduce its programs and courses to potential students and their families. The open house will be held Jan. 29th from 5 to 8 p.m. at the C4 facilities at Columbus North High School. C4 provides career and technical education to students in Jackson, Bartholomew, Brown and Decatur counties and Edinburgh.

C4 classes encompass a wide variety of fields, including nursing, cosmetology, welding, precision machining, criminal justice, engineering, graphic arts, electronics and education. Emphasis is placed on hands-on learning that prepares students for higher education and the workforce. College credits can be earned in many of the classes.

C4 students will lead tours of the facilities, taking visitors to classrooms and labs such as culinary arts, auto technology, early childhood education, engineering and automation and robotics. Displays from

classes such as criminal justice, dentistry and cosmetology will showcase classes at Columbus East High School and McDowell Education Center.

“There will also be representatives from colleges and businesses who will explain how C4 prepares students for careers after high school, C4 director Gene Hack said. Students who will be in high school next school year, freshmen through seniors, are invited.

Visitors should enter at Door 15 closest to 25th Street.

For more information, visit bcsc.k12.in.us/c4.