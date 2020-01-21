Burglary suspect caught in Jennings County after vehicle chase

A burglary suspect driving a stolen vehicle in Jennings County was apprehended by police dog after a vehicle chase.

At about 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jennings County deputies responded to a vehicle crash on Highway 50 in Nebraska. While responding, deputies learned that the driver of the vehicle had fled on foot. Deputy Garrett Hoppock and Sgt. Anthony Maberry arrived at the scene and searched the area for the driver. During the search, a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed crossed the centerline causing Deputy Hoppock to jump into a ditch line to avoid being struck.

Sgt. Allen Ritchie and canine partner Vampir, who were in the area, was able locate the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver refused to stop. After a short vehicle pursuit, the vehicle crashed and the driver fled on foot. Sgt. Ritchie deployed Vampir, and the subject was taken into custody.

During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the vehicle involved in the original crash was reported stolen out of Ripley County. The second vehicle was stolen near the scene in Jennings County. It was also learned that the driver, 44-year-old Weldon Wiley, of Westport, had entered a home without permission, seeking a ride.

Wiley is facing preliminary charges of:

Auto Theft – Level 6 Felony

Criminal Recklessness – A Misdemeanor

Resisting by Fleeing – Level 6 Felony

Residential Entry – Level 6 Felony

OWI w/ endangerment – A Misdemeanor

Leaving the scene of an accident – A Misdemeanor

Wiley is being held in the Jennings County Jail on a $1,055 bond.