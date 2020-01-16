BCSC accepting nominations for Teacher of the Year

The Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation is accepting nominations for “Teacher of the Year.”

Students, staff, friends and families are asked to nominate a teacher from a BCSC school that you would like to recognize. Nominations are open through Friday, Jan 31st. Each school will select one nominee as their school Teacher of the Year. School nominee recognition will take place at the school board meeting on March 2nd.

We believe that our school corporation has the best teachers in Indiana. We would like to recognize our teachers by participating in the states Teacher of The Year Award program,” said Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Teresa Heiny. She continued, “In order to compete for recognition at the state level, we will be helping our candidate create a portfolio to submit to the state for this award. We would appreciate the communitys assistance in determining a teacher to represent our district at the state level. This nomination is the first step in this process.

For more information, including nomination forms, visit bit.ly/2G8ygF7.