Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Deputy graduates from FBI National Academy

A Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Deputy has graduated from the prestigious FBI National Academy. Chief Deputy Chris Lane graduated Friday after attending a ten-week training session at the academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Authorities say there is a highly competitive process that local law enforcement officers must go through to be selected for the program. That includes a nomination by a supervisor, interviews with the candidate and co-workers to determine leadership skills and abilities, a background check, a determination of physical fitness and the support of former National Academy graduates.

After retiring from the Columbus Police Department, Major Lane became BCSOs Chief Deputy in 2015.

Major Lane is a graduate of Vincennes University and has completed numerous courses with the Police Executive Leadership Academy and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Currently, Lane administers and evaluates all Sheriffs Office operations.

I am extremely proud of Chief Deputy Lane and I am very thankful he was able to participate in this once in a lifetime opportunity for law enforcement leaders in this nation, said Sheriff Matt Myers. I am looking forward to his return to the office where the information, knowledge, and skills he gained at the FBI National Academy will be used for the betterment of our organization and the community we serve, added Myers.