Authorities warn to keep vehicles out of floodwaters

Flood warnings remain in effect for local rivers and streams. The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for Flat Rock River, Driftwood River and East Fork White River at Columbus and Seymour. Moderate flooding is happening on the Driftwood and East Fork White River at Seymour. Minor flooding continues on Flat Rock and East Fork White River at Columbus.

The peak flooding has already moved past on the Driftwood and Flat Rock rivers and East Fork White River at Seymour. It should clear Columbus on East Fork White River later this morning, according to weather service estimates.

Current road closings in Bartholomew County include:

Jonesville Road/State Road 11 between State Road 46 and County Road 200S

Jonesville Road between 450S and 550S

County Roads 150E and 175E at Southern Crossing

Southern Crossing itself

County Road 800S at the gates

400N between U.S. 31 and River Road and Tellman Road.

Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers is warning drivers not to drive around barricades and do not move those barricades or signs indicating roads are closed. Tickets are being issued at closed roads. Driving into high water doesn’t just put you at risk, but also rescue workers who are called to save you from the floodwaters.