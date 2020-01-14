Authorities release more about fatal SR 46 crash

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department has released more information about a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

Investigators say that at about 1:37 a.m., deputies responded to the 17000 block of East State Road 46 for a single-vehicle traffic accident. Upon arrival, deputies found a car inverted onto its top in the yard of a residence. Two people were located away from the vehicle. It is believed that both had been ejected from the vehicle during the crash. On arrival, an area resident was performing CPR on one of the subjects. Further life saving attempts were made by first responders, but one person, 18-year-old Ethan Matthew Nielsen was pronounced dead at the scene. Coroner Clayton Nolting says that Nielsen’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

The other person was flown by Stat Flight medical helicopter to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis with serious injuries. Their identity has not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation.