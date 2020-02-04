ASAP looking for volunteers to help lead others to recovery

If you are interested in helping those in our community with addictions, the Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress in Bartholomew County will be offering an information session about volunteer needs at The Hub.

The Hub is the centralized location where those needing help getting into recovery can access all of the community resources and programs to get them on track. The Hub needs volunteers including drivers, case management, recovery coaches and life & employment skills educators.

To find out more about those opportunities or others, an information session will be Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. at The Hub, in the Doug Otto United Way Center at 1531 13th Street, across the street from Sans Souci.

For more information, you can contact Volunteer Services Manager Tracey Clark at (812) 418-8705.