Arrest made after downtown Columbus vehicle snooping reported

Columbus police say an arrest was made after reports of a man snooping around vehicles this morning in the downtown area.

Police received a report of a man looking into vehicles at about 5:10 a.m. Monday morning in the area of 14th and Chestnut streets. They found 36-year-old Clifford D. Roberts of North Vernon in the area and found that he had two outstanding Bartholomew County warrants.

He was arrested and taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.