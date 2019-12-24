Arrest made after Decatur County child abduction

A man is being accused of kidnapping a child in western Decatur County after meeting on social media.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that the incident happened Sunday morning, when a family member noticed a child in a vehicle with a stranger. A confrontation took place and the witness flattened one of the driver’s tires before he drove away.

Decatur County deputies stopped the vehicle a short while later and rescued the child. Their investigation suggests that the man, 27-year-old Miguel Hernandez, was connected to the child on social media.

He is facing preliminary charges of child molestation, and kidnapping.