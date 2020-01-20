Area sheriffs declare support for Second Amendment

Sheriffs and other authorities in two area counties are declaring their community as safe havens for guns and gun owners. Jennings and Decatur county sheriffs made the announcement in recent days.

Jennings County Sheriff Kenny Freeman held a press conference Friday afternoon at the Sheriff’s Office with State Rep. Jim Lucas, North Vernon Mayor Mike Ochs, Vernon Town Marshal Britt Burgemier and Vernon Mayor Dan Wright. Local officials signed a resolution declaring Jennings County a sanctuary county for the Second Amendment.

Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant made a similar announcement yesterday on social media, saying he is an unwavering Second Amendment supporter. He said your constitutional rights will be protected as long as he is Decatur County sheriff.