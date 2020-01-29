Andrews joins race for Bartholomew Superior Court 2 judge

Local attorney Scott Andrews is joining the race for Bartholomew Superior Court 2 judge, in the May Republican primary.

Andrews grew up in Bartholomew County, attending St. Peter’s Lutheran School, and graduating from Columbus East High School, Purdue University and Seton Hall University School of Law.

He has served in the prosecutor’s office, as a public defender and among his private practice clients are the towns of Hope and Clifford, the Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Board, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department Merit Board and the Fair Oaks Community Development Corp.

Former police chief Jon Rohde and long-time local attorney Dominic Glover have also filed for the race to replace Judge Kitty Coriden, who is leaving office.

Candidates have until noon on Friday, February 7th to file to run in the May primary election.