African-American philanthropy exhibit makes tour of BCSC schools

A multimedia presentation and exhibit chronicling the history of African American philanthropy in Columbus and Bartholomew County will be spending time in local schools.

Bartholomew Consolidated schools say that the Soul of Philanthropy exhibit will be displayed at various schools through the end of February.

A reception for the exhibit will be held tonight from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Columbus North High School.

The exhibit, created by the local African American Fund, was first presented in August at The Commons. Tom Harmon, a founding member of the fund, explained last summer.

More than 40 local people are recognized in the exhibit and presentation.

After the exhibit finishes its local displays, it will find a permanent home at the Madam C.J. Walker Theatre Center in Indianapolis.