Ivy Tech registration event set for Tuesday

A reminder that Ivy Tech Community College Columbus Campus will be hosting an event tomorrow to help new students sign up for classes.

The enrollment and registration event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Moravec Hall on the Columbus AirPark Campus.

During the event, incoming students will be able to complete an application, begin enrollment steps, receive assistance with financial aid, learn about academic programs, and more.

Fall classes begin August 22nd.

You can RSVP for the enrollment event here.