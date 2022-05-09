INDOT plans virtual open house for electric vehicle plan

INDOT is planning a virtual open house this week to talk with residents about electric vehicle infrastructure.

Indiana is expected to receive nearly $100 million in federal funding to improve electric vehicle infrastructure under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Each state must submit an electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plan, detailing how the funds will be spent and that they are meeting Federal Highway Administration guidelines on developing the vehicle charging network.

INDOT officials will be updating the state on the goals and vision of the state infrastructure deployment plan and gathering public comments throughout the development of the plan.

The webinar will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. You can find a link to sign up here.