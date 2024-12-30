Columbus East Wrestling Weekend Wrap-Up

Columbus East Girls Wrestling Captures Whiteland Warrior Classic Championship

The Columbus East Olympian girls wrestling team took center stage at the Whiteland Winter Warrior Classic, dominating the competition to secure the team championship. The Olympians demonstrated their depth and talent across multiple weight classes, cementing themselves as a force to be reckoned with in Indiana girls wrestling.

Championship Performances

Other Podium Finishes

Team Depth and Dominance

The Olympians’ ability to place wrestlers across multiple weight classes proved decisive in their championship run. With strong performances from both seasoned veterans and rising stars, Columbus East showcased the depth and versatility of their program.

Columbus East Wrestling Places 10th at Al Smith Invitational

The Columbus East boys wrestling team showcased their resilience and depth at the 46th Annual Al Smith Invitational in Mishawaka, finishing 10th overall with a team score of 131.5 points. The Olympians faced fierce competition from some of the top programs in the state, but their ability to rise to the occasion across multiple weight classes solidified their place as one of Indiana’s premier wrestling teams.

Top Performers

Lincoln Cooper (150 lbs): Cooper stole the show for the Olympians, dominating his bracket and earning a first-place finish. His commanding performance throughout the tournament included decisive victories, culminating in an impressive 8-2 win in the championship match.

Other Placers:

132 lbs: Gage Rutan finished fourth , contributing 18.5 team points with several hard-fought matches.

finished , contributing 18.5 team points with several hard-fought matches. 138 lbs: Caleb Kirkpatrick mirrored Rutan’s success, placing fourth and adding 20.0 points to the team total.

mirrored Rutan’s success, placing and adding 20.0 points to the team total. 144 lbs: Caleb Cooper battled to a sixth-place finish , showcasing his consistency in a deep bracket.

battled to a , showcasing his consistency in a deep bracket. 190 lbs: Colin McMahon also placed sixth , contributing 12.0 points with key victories in the earlier rounds.

also placed , contributing 12.0 points with key victories in the earlier rounds. 165 lbs: Clayton Miller secured an eighth-place finish, adding 13.5 points to the team total.

Overcoming Adversity

The Olympians faced challenges, including forfeits in the 106 lbs and 215 lbs weight classes. Additionally, standout wrestler Talon Jessup (120 lbs), who was poised for a deep run, was sidelined due to injury on the first day of the tournament. Despite these setbacks, East’s depth and determination allowed them to remain competitive against some of the toughest programs in the state.

Team Scores

The Olympians’ 10th-place finish put them among elite company, with Crown Point High School taking first and Center Grove finishing second. East’s ability to compete at such a high level underscores their readiness for the postseason.

What’s Next for the Olympians?

With the Al Smith Invitational behind them, the Olympians are now looking ahead to dual meets and the IHSAA postseason. East will face #7 Indianapolis Cathedral in a high-stakes dual on January 8, followed by the IHSWCA Team State Duals on January 11. Depending on their injury status, the Olympians could be one of the favorites to win the Class 3A team title at the state duals.

The Olympians’ performance at the Al Smith Invitational serves as a reminder of their talent, depth, and ability to compete with the best in Indiana.