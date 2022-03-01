BCSC removes mask requirements on buses

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools are relaxing the rules requiring wearing a mask on the systems’ buses.

According to BCSC, the CDC announced over the weekend that it will no longer require the wearing of masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs.

Based on that guidance, and the continuing decrease in positive COVID-19 cases in the district, BCSC made masks optional for staff and students on buses as of yesterday.

The school district asks that with no mask mandates in place, that parents keep their children at home if they are ill.