Winter Rivalry Week: Columbus North vs. Columbus East

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for basketball fans – Winter Rivalry Week is here! Columbus North and Columbus East will clash in both girls’ and boys’ basketball, setting the stage for two epic matchups.

The rivalry begins on Thursday night, as the Columbus North girls visit the Columbus East Olympians. North looks to keep their momentum rolling as they face an East team eager to make a statement. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m., and all of the action can be heard on 1010 WCSI, 98.1 FM, and right here, online, at 1010wcsi.com with pregame starting at 7 p.m.

Then, on Friday night, it’s the boys’ turn to take center stage. The Columbus North Bull Dogs will host the Columbus East Olympians at Memorial Gym for what promises to be a thrilling showdown. The game will air as a special broadcast over on our sister station WINN 104.9, with Jonathan Titus and Jeremy Giggy bringing you pregame coverage starting at 7:20 p.m. and tipoff at 7:30 p.m.

Columbus North enters with a 4-1 record, fresh off a hard-fought 54-44 win over Greenwood. Meanwhile, Columbus East remains undefeated at 5-0, having just notched a big 64-50 win over Franklin.

Keaton Lawson has been a force for the Olympians, racking up 24 points and 10 rebounds in their last victory, while Danny Coriden added 16 points to help seal the deal. North’s defense will have its hands full trying to contain Lawson and company, but they’ve shown they can grind out close wins this season.

With both teams riding momentum, the stage is set for two intense rivalry games this week!