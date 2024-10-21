Volleyball Sectionals: Hauser Falls, Jennings County and Trinity Lutheran Advance

The Columbus East Olympians saw their volleyball season come to an end on Saturday in the semifinals of the East Central Sectional, falling to East Central in three straight sets, 25-22, 25-16, 25-14. Despite a solid effort, East couldn’t get past East Central’s dominance at the net. Krea Martin paced the Olympians with 19 assists and two aces, while Kimberly Carothers pounded down eight kills. Lauren Smith added seven digs, and Anika Jenkins recorded two blocks, but it wasn’t enough to stave off elimination. East finished the season with a 4-28 record.

Over in Class A, Hauser also had its postseason run cut short by top-seeded Trinity Lutheran. The Jets fell in straight sets, 25-6, 25-11, 25-10, in the Rising Sun Sectional semifinals. Trinity’s strong front line proved too much for Hauser, with Carson Bowling and Rachel Bonde leading the way for the Cougars. For Hauser, Maley Jordan tallied two kills and 11 digs, while Leah Manley added three assists. Despite the loss, the Jets (4-26) displayed grit and determination throughout the season. Trinity Lutheran will now move on to the regional round, where they’ll look to continue their dominant postseason run.

Jennings County had a successful weekend, capturing the sectional volleyball title at Lawrenceburg. The Panthers swept Greensburg in the semifinals (25-17, 25-18, 25-19) before taking down Batesville (29-27, 25-19, 25-16) in the championship match. With a 23-4 record, Jennings County will now host a regional on October 26, where they hope to continue their momentum.