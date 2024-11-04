Vikings Edge Colts in Defensive Battle

The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Minnesota Vikings, 21-13, in a hard-fought defensive showdown. The Colts showed grit, with Kenny Moore II returning a fumble for a touchdown in the second quarter, the only touchdown they managed in this matchup.

Quarterback Joe Flacco, stepping in for Anthony Richardson, passed for 179 yards but faced strong pressure from the Vikings’ defense, especially in the second half. The Colts remain in search of consistency and look forward to next week’s game against Buffalo, where they’ll aim to get back on track.