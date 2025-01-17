Upcoming High School Sports Schedule- 1/17
Here’s what’s on tap for tonight’s local high school sports action:
- Boys Basketball: Columbus East at Bloomington South, Mooresville at Columbus North, Brown County at Southwestern, and South Decatur hosts North Decatur.
- Girls Basketball: Jac-Cen-Del at Hauser, Jennings County at Greenwood, and Trinity Lutheran at Brown County.
- Girls Wrestling State Finals: The action kicks off at 10 AM at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Make sure to catch all the excitement and support your local teams!