Tyrese Haliburton Powers Pacers Past Heat

The Indiana Pacers rode another standout performance from Tyrese Haliburton to a 128-115 victory over the Miami Heat. Haliburton finished with 33 points and 15 assists, continuing to cement his place as one of the NBA’s premier point guards.

Game Breakdown:

Offensive Firepower: Indiana made 17 three-pointers and shot 53% from the field, with Myles Turner contributing 21 points and Pascal Siakam adding 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Haliburton’s Hot Start: The Pacers jumped out early behind Haliburton’s 16 points and five assists in the first quarter, setting the tone for the game.

Key Moment: A six-point swing in just 30 seconds early in the third quarter stretched Indiana’s lead to 20, putting the game out of reach.

The Pacers return home Saturday to face the Phoenix Suns, looking to build on this momentum.