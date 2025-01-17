Turner, Siakam Lead Pacers Past Pistons

The Indiana Pacers got back on track Thursday night with a 111-100 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Myles Turner was unstoppable, scoring 28 points on 8-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc. Pascal Siakam added 26 points as the Pacers secured their seventh win in eight games.

Detroit’s Cade Cunningham struggled from the field, going 7-for-21, but still managed 20 points and nine assists. The Pacers’ defense forced 19 turnovers, and Indiana capitalized with 13 points off those mistakes. Indiana will now prepare to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.