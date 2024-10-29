Trinity Lutheran and Jennings County Volleyball Teams Advance to Semi-State After Regional Titles

Trinity Lutheran and Jennings County volleyball teams are both serving up victories, as they head to the Semi-State after impressive wins in their regional finals. Trinity Lutheran, ranked No. 1 in Class A, swept South Decatur in a dominant 25-15, 25-9, 25-9 performance to capture the Edinburgh Regional title. The team’s fierce serving game, which notched 20 aces, proved too much for South Decatur to handle. With their eyes set on a state championship, Trinity’s senior-led squad is determined to make this a season to remember.

Jennings County also captured their regional crown with a hard-fought 25-13, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20 win over Jasper. Playing in front of a supportive home crowd, the Panthers executed a flawless game plan, using their strong serve-receive game to control the match. Jennings County will face Class 3A No. 1 Roncalli in the Semi-State semifinals at Columbus East on November 2, with hopes of pushing through to the state championship. Both teams are proving they’re tough competition as they head into the final rounds of the tournament.