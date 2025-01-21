Tonight’s Local Sports Action

Here’s what’s happening in local sports tonight:

Boys Basketball : Pleasant View Christian at Columbus Christian, 7:30 p.m.

: Pleasant View Christian at Columbus Christian, 7:30 p.m. Girls Basketball : Brown County at Martinsville, South Decatur at Edinburgh, and Oldenburg Academy at Trinity Lutheran, all at 7:30 p.m.

: Brown County at Martinsville, South Decatur at Edinburgh, and Oldenburg Academy at Trinity Lutheran, all at 7:30 p.m. Swimming : Columbus North faces Jennings County at 6 p.m.

: Columbus North faces Jennings County at 6 p.m. Boys Wrestling : Salem visits Columbus North at 6 p.m.

: Salem visits Columbus North at 6 p.m. Gymnastics: Columbus East hosts Franklin Central at 6:30 p.m.

Stay tuned for updates on these matchups as local athletes compete across the region!