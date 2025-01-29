TIDE TURNS IN THE POOL: COLUMBUS EAST SWIMS TO VICTORY, NORTH FALLS AT BLOOMINGTON SOUTH

The Columbus East boys’ swim team made a splash in the water, edging out Greensburg 78-71 in a meet filled with standout performances and dominant relay swims.

Making Waves for East:

Misha Machavariani sprinted to wins in the 50 freestyle (23.38) and 100 freestyle (50.92), proving he’s a force in the water.

Keaton Stephenson outpaced the competition in the 200 freestyle (1:49.51), keeping the Olympians on top.

Ethan Hall showcased endurance, winning the grueling 500 freestyle (5:41.06).

The relay squads came through in the clutch, as East secured victories in both the 200 medley (1:47.45) and 400 freestyle (3:29.86) relays.

Meanwhile, Columbus North found itself upstream against a powerhouse Bloomington South squad, falling 114-69 in a boys-only meet.

The bright spot for North was diver Dagan Kleffman, who took first place in diving with an impressive 183.00 points. Diego Cotero Tapia also had a strong meet, earning runner-up finishes in both the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly.

With sectionals looming, both teams will look to fine-tune their strokes and finish the season strong.