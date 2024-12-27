Thunder Storm Past Pacers in Fourth Quarter Thriller

The Indiana Pacers’ holiday spirit took a hit as they fell 120-114 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. Despite a fast start and a 15-point first-half lead, the Pacers couldn’t hold back the Thunder’s late-game surge, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s career-high-tying 45 points.

Andrew Nembhard paced Indiana with 23 points, while Pascal Siakam added 22 points and 10 rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton, however, struggled to find his rhythm, scoring just four points. The Pacers, now 15-16, look to bounce back tonight against the Boston Celtics as they aim to close out 2024 on a winning note.