The Sectional Draws Bring Home Games to Columbus

The football sectionals are officially set, and it’s shaping up to be an exciting postseason for local teams. Columbus North and Columbus East are both set to take the field, and their matchups could define their path forward in the tournament.

Bulldogs Host Franklin Central in a Sectional Game at the Max

Columbus North, co-No. 8 in Class 6A, will host Franklin Central in the sectional semifinals on November 1. This is a crucial game for the Bull Dogs as they look to carry their strong regular season performance into the playoffs. Franklin Central comes in with a solid 5-2 record, including back-to-back wins over Fishers and Hamilton Southeastern, making them a dangerous opponent. The Bull Dogs, riding high after a thrilling 35-34 double-overtime win last week, will need to bring their best to secure a win and advance. Should they come out on top, Columbus North is likely to face the formidable Center Grove in the sectional finals.

Olympians Welcome Franklin to Stafford Field for Sectional

Columbus East, sitting at 5-3, will host Franklin in their own sectional semifinals in Class 5A. The Olympians are determined to make a deep playoff run, especially with the opportunity to win their first outright conference title since 2020. Franklin has had a challenging season at 3-5, but they’ve shown resilience, and East can’t afford to take them lightly. If the Olympians secure a victory, they could be headed to a potential showdown with Class 5A No. 7 East Central, a team that has won two straight 4A state titles before moving up to 5A this season.

Regional Round-Up: Other Teams to Watch

Several other local and regional teams are gearing up for action as well:

Seymour will have to battle East Central in their upcoming sectional matchup, which could be a tough challenge given East Central’s strong season and tournament success factor.

Jennings County will visit Bedford North Lawrence for a crucial 4A matchup.

Edinburgh will host North Decatur in a Class A battle, while South Decatur faces off against West Washington, providing an exciting showdown for local fans.

Brown County will take on Mitchell in a 2A contest, with both teams looking to make a deep run in their sectional.

With the postseason now officially underway, all of these teams will be pushing to advance and keep their dreams of a sectional title alive. Stay tuned for more updates as the tournament progresses!