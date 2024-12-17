Swimming Rivalry Heats Up: Columbus North Hosts Columbus East

The rivalry doesn’t stop on the hardwood – it dives into the pool as Columbus North hosts Columbus East in a Winter Rivalry Week dual meet tonight at 5:30 p.m.

Last year’s battle saw the Columbus North girls dominate with a 113-72 victory, while the Columbus East boys splashed their way to a 119-67 win. Both teams are looking to claim bragging rights again this year. The Bull Dogs’ girls, led by their powerful relay teams and standout performances in freestyle and backstroke events, will aim to repeat their success. On the boys’ side, the Olympians look to defend their title by showcasing speed and depth across key events.

With local pride on the line, expect a fierce and exciting meet in the pool tonight!