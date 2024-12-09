Stafford Field at Bob Gaddis Stadium: Honoring Legends, Scoring Legacy Points

Columbus East High School just dropped a game-winning play with the renaming of its iconic football venue to Stafford Field at Bob Gaddis Stadium. This move celebrates two legendary figures who have been the heart and soul of Olympian football—Bob Gaddis and John Stafford. This isn’t just a name change; it’s a touchdown for the rich history and tradition of Columbus East football!

Bob Gaddis: The Coach Who Always Found the End Zone

When it comes to building a powerhouse program, Bob Gaddis wrote the playbook. In his remarkable 42-year coaching career—20 of those years at Columbus East—Gaddis chalked up an eye-popping 330-143 career record, including 212 wins with the Olympians. Under his watch, Columbus East captured two state championships (2013, 2017), claimed a state runner-up finish (2016), and steamrolled to 17 straight Hoosier Hills Conference titles. That’s not just dominating the field; it’s owning the gridiron.

Gaddis didn’t just build a winning program; he created a football family. As athletic director from 2006 to 2015, he was the ultimate team player, ensuring every sport at Columbus East had the tools to succeed. Beyond the sidelines, Gaddis continues to lead as the executive director of the Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA), proving he’s still calling the shots for high school football in Indiana. And with Hall of Fame inductions at both the state (2014) and national (2022) levels, his legacy is as strong as a goal-line stand.

John Stafford: The Man Who Got the Ball Rolling

Before Gaddis, there was John Stafford, the coach who laid the foundation for Olympian football greatness. As Columbus East’s first head coach, Stafford helped the program find its footing and delivered the school’s first state championship in 1979. His leadership was the spark that ignited decades of success. Naming the field after him keeps his contributions alive, reminding us all of where this journey started.

A Stadium That’s Always in the Red Zone

Combining these two legends into one venue name is a masterclass in honoring the past while keeping eyes on the future. Stafford Field at Bob Gaddis Stadium is more than a name; it’s a huddle of history, a rallying cry for community pride, and a legacy that will inspire generations of Olympians to come.

Gaddis’ tenure also featured 11 sectional, 10 regional, and two semi-state championships, all while developing players who shined far beyond high school. Names like Stevie Brown, Gunner Kiel, and Markel Jones are proof that Gaddis didn’t just coach football—he coached life. His players left the field ready to tackle anything, thanks to his character-first approach.

Olympian Pride: A Legacy Worth Cheering

Every game played at Stafford Field at Bob Gaddis Stadium is a tribute to the grit, heart, and hustle that have defined Columbus East football. The crowd’s cheers echo the legacy of these two coaching legends, and each touchdown is a nod to the standard they set. This stadium is a home where history is celebrated, the present is electrifying, and the future is full of promise.

So, next time you take your seat in the stands or watch the Olympians take the field, remember—you’re standing on sacred football ground, where champions were made, and legends were born. It’s not just football; it’s Columbus East football, where the play clock may run out, but the legacy lasts forever! 🏈

On December 9th, the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation School Board unanimously approved the stadium’s new name 7-0 during a meeting in front of a crowd of enthusiastic Columbus residents, members of the athletic department, and countless fans tuning in via the BCSC School Board YouTube livestream. The decision was met with applause, cheers, and a collective sense of pride as the community united to celebrate the lasting legacy of Bob Gaddis and John Stafford. It was a moment as big as a last-second Hail Mary—proof that, at Columbus East, legends never fade, and football tradition always scores big. David Miller presented, and after a vote, Bob Gaddis tearfully spoke using the words “Honored,” and “Humbling.” He went on to say, “Without a doubt, the best honor I have ever received, so thank you, very much.” Coach Gaddis, we thank you for your vision, and for your commitment to Columbus East football.