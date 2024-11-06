St. Peter’s Lutheran Lions Run to Victory with National Cross Country Championship

According to a story in The Republic by their Sports Editor Ted Schultz, St. Peter’s Lutheran girls’ cross-country team clinched an extraordinary victory at the National Lutheran Cross Country Championship in Wisconsin, finishing first as a team in a season filled with resilience and teamwork. Despite facing the absence of their coach, Jeff Niewedde, who has been recovering from a serious injury, the girls banded together to achieve a memorable win.

Leading the team, fifth-grader Chloe Package finished fifth individually, securing All-American honors with a personal-best time. Eighth-grader Sydney Madden also placed impressively in 13th, along with sixth-grader Veronica Phillips and fifth-grader Giuliana Mackos in the top 25. The boys’ team also performed strongly, taking third place overall, with Cole DeVreese finishing second individually and earning his own All-American honors. The team’s success is a testament to their dedication and unity, honoring their coach through their achievements and showcasing their relentless determination.